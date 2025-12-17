<p>Bengaluru: Imagine you are taking a leisurely walk past the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, tucked away within the expanse of Cubbon Park over the latter half of the coming four days. Chances are the serene surroundings would be disturbed by the rousing cries of “come on,” the sharp screech of shoes skidding across the court and the grunts that accompany powerful groundstrokes. These sounds would blend seamlessly with the roar of enthusiastic spectators and lively music, all echoing through Bengaluru’s cool, crisp air.</p>.<p>Beginning Thursday, the city’s premier tennis venue will burst into life as it plays host to the fourth edition of the World Tennis League. The tournament promises high-octane action, bringing together some of the sport’s most recognisable international stars alongside India’s most promising and talented players, turning the iconic stadium into a vibrant hub of world-class tennis.</p>.<p>The star-studded international line-up of the franchise event is led by former world No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, showman Gael Monfils, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and maverick Aussie Nick Kyrgios among men, while world No. 14 Elina Svitolina, No. 25 Paula Badosa and No. 26 Marta Kostyuk are the female competitors in fray.</p>.<p>The just-retired doubles specialist and local hero Rohan Bopanna will be seen wielding his racquet once again as India's top singles player Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina and Maaya Revathi will also be seen in action. </p>.Davis Cup tennis: Bengaluru to host India vs Netherlands tie.<p>The year-end league has four teams -- Game Changers Falcons, VB Realty Hawks, Aussie Mavericks Kites and AOS Eagles -- comprising four players of two men and women each. In a round robin format, each contest consists of four sets with one point awarded for each game a team wins in a tie. In case the game scores are drawn at the end of the four sets, a first to 10 super shootout tie-break are deemed victors. The top two teams from the round robin stage will advance to the final on Saturday.</p>.<p>Falcons, the defending champions, will hope to ride on world No. 13 Medvedev's expertise to make it two in a row. The Russian has Bopanna, Poland's Magda Linette and Sahaja as team-mates. Hawks (2022) and Eagles (2023) were the title holders in the first two seasons. </p>.<p>In what is expected to be an exhibition of the sport, the opening day will see the Hawks take on Kites before the Eagles face Falcons. Consider strolling by or even walking into the stadium to experience some fun-filled tennis entertainment in the core of the city. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Teams: Game Changers Falcons:</strong></span> Daniil Medvedev, Rohan Bopanna, Magda Linette, Sahaja Yamalapalli.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>VB Realty Hawks:</strong></span> Denis Shapovalov, Yuki Bhambri, Elina Svitolina, Maaya Revathi.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Aussie Mavericks Kites:</strong></span> Nick Kyrgios, Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Marta Kostyuk, Ankita Raina.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>AOS Eagles:</strong></span> Gael Monfils, Sumit Nagal, Paula Badosa, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.</p>