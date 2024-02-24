Kolar BJP MP Muniswamy confident of his renomination for Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru, DHNS: Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy on Friday expressed confidence that he will be re-nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls even as the JD(S) is eyeing his seat.
Speaking to reporters, Muniswamy said the BJP high command has not taken any decision on seat-sharing so far.
“This is just speculation. I request party workers not to pay heed to this,” he said.
“Everything will be fine and I’m confident I’ll become MP again.”
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Muniswamy emerged as a giant-killer by defeating Congress veteran K H Muniyappa in Kolar, which is reserved for SC candidates. “For years, many tried to defeat Muniyappa. But people considered me as their son and elected me by a margin of 2.09 lakh votes. In the coming days, the lead will increase,” he said.
Muniswamy said the BJP top brass will decide based on multiple surveys.
“They will look at who has done what work, the party’s base since 1989 and so on. The BJP is with Dalits. There won’t be any injustice. In case (the seat is conceded), the party will decide what needs to be done with me,” he said.
(Published 23 February 2024, 23:59 IST)