Kolkata North: TMC fights 'TMC' in battle reflecting party’s 'old vs new' debate

The political dynamics of the Kolkata North seat was perhaps best explained by recently removed state general secretary of TMC, Kunal Ghosh, when he said, “Kolkata North, will have two candidates from the TMC… one fighting with a TMC symbol and the other with that of the BJP.” Ghosh alleged that he suffered indignation after heaping praises on Roy at a non-political public event in the constituency in the run-up to the polls.