Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Repolling underway in two booths in West Bengal

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip assembly seat, they added.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 04:19 IST
Kolkata: Repolling was underway on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, officials said.

The repolling started at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, they said.

The decision of repolling was taken on Sunday based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, officials said.

Voting in the two constituencies was held on June 1.

Published 03 June 2024, 04:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalLok Sabha Elections 2024

