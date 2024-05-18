Lok Sabha Elections Live: TMC providing shelter to infiltrators, giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, says J P Nadda
Morning readers! BJP's J P Nadda said that the TMC is providing shelter to infiltrators and giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, which is anti-national. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is facing difficulty in accepting the reality and his non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him now. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates!
We have made a contingency plan for all the polling stations as there always is a possibility of shelling exchange, says Poonch District Election Officer Yasin Choudhary
Choudhary also said, "We have the provisions for movable bunkers as well along with that we have designated alternate polling stations as well..."
03:4018 May 2024
