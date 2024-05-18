Lok Sabha Elections Live: TMC providing shelter to infiltrators, giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, says J P Nadda

Morning readers! BJP's J P Nadda said that the TMC is providing shelter to infiltrators and giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, which is anti-national. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is facing difficulty in accepting the reality and his non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him now. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates!