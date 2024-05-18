Home
Lok Sabha Elections Live: TMC providing shelter to infiltrators, giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, says J P Nadda

Morning readers! BJP's J P Nadda said that the TMC is providing shelter to infiltrators and giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, which is anti-national. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is facing difficulty in accepting the reality and his non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him now. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 04:35 IST
04:3418 May 2024

Question is why she insisted on meeting the CM without taking any appointment, says AAP's Atishi on Swati Maliwal case

03:4018 May 2024

TMC is providing shelter to infiltrators and giving them ID cards and ration cards, making them voters, says BJP national president JP Nadda

03:3818 May 2024

The CM is facing difficulty in accepting the reality. His non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him, says BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan about Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

03:1418 May 2024

Who takes them (AAP) seriously, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal on morning walk

Bihar’s Gopalganj DM Maqsood Alam participates in ‘prabhat pheri’ to raise voting awareness

03:4918 May 2024

We have made a contingency plan for all the polling stations as there always is a possibility of shelling exchange, says Poonch District Election Officer Yasin Choudhary

Choudhary also said, "We have the provisions for movable bunkers as well along with that we have designated alternate polling stations as well..."

Published 18 May 2024, 02:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayLok Sabha electionsNDALok Sabha Elections 2024

