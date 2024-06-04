Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key takeaways as NDA set to return to power, albeit with reduced majority

As the Election Commission continues to announce the Lok Sabha election results, the picture has become clear that the BJP-led NDA will form the next government, but PM Narendra Modi’s proud proclamation of ‘abki baar 400 paar’ has fallen flat on his face.

Defying all exit poll predictions, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has put up a significantly better performance, crossing the 200-mark comfortably (currently leading in 235 seats). This has largely been possible due to the stellar performance of local parties, especially the Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP has emerged as the single-largest party once again, and are currently leading in 238 seats, having won two already. On the other hand, Congress is leading in 98 seats, which is almost double of the number of seats they managed to win in the 2019 general elections.



Here we take you through the key takeaways from the 2024 Lok Sabha election results:



1. The Trinamool has done surprisingly well in Bengal, especially in the aftermath of the Sandeshkhali incident and a number of scams, including the large-scale school recruitment scam that had shocked the country.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is currently leading in 29 seats in West Bengal (out of 42), which is close to their 2014 LS poll results, where they bagged 34 seats despite the strong ‘Modi wave’ across the country.



2. The TDP, which is also sweeping the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, is leading in 16 Lok Sabha seats across the state. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is leading in 12 seats in Bihar.