Infographic | Lok Sabha elections 2024: 1 in 3 candidates crorepatis in Phase 1

Eight candidates have crimes against women, including one with rape charges against him.

When it comes to party-wise candidates, 14 out of 77 BJP candidates have serious criminal charges while Congress has eight of 56 candidates in this category. Trinamool has one such candidate while RJD and SP have two each, and DMK and AIADMK six each. BSP also has eight candidates.

When it comes to wealth, there are 450 crorepati candidates in the first phase with BJP having 69 such candidates followed by Congress with 49, AIADMK with 35, DMK with 21, BSP with 18, and Trinamool and RJD with 4 each.

AIADMK candidates have the highest average assets at Rs 35.61 crore followed by DMK which has Rs 31.22 crore, Congress which has Rs 27.79 crore, and BJP which has Rs 22.37.