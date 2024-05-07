Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 20% discount at eateries in Himachal's Solan to encourage people to vote

Shimla/Solan: Hotels and restaurants in Solan will offer a 20 per cent discount to voters on polling day as part of the district administration's efforts to encourage people to vote.

The Solan administration's has has so far tied with 20 hotels and restaurants as part of the 'Eat Pure, Vote For Sure' campaign, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said.

Exhorting people reach polling booths in huge numbers, Sharma told PTI voters will get 'pure food', including for home delivery, at a 20 per cent discount.

More restaurants would join the initiative till the voting day on June 1, he said.