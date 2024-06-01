Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 70-year-old man dies at polling booth in UP's Ballia

Sikandarpur Sub-divisional Magistrate Ravi Kumar said Rambachan Chauhan (70), a resident of Chak Bahuddin village, had gone to vote at booth number 257 of the village's primary school under Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.
PTI
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A 70-year-old man died at a polling booth here on Saturday, an official said.

Sikandarpur Sub-divisional Magistrate Ravi Kumar said Rambachan Chauhan (70), a resident of Chak Bahuddin village, had gone to vote at booth number 257 of the village's primary school under Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

Before joining the queue of voters, he suddenly fell unconscious and died, he added.

However, the villagers said Chauhan felt dizzy while standing in the voters' queue and fell unconscious.

Published 01 June 2024, 10:16 IST
