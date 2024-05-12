Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'

On 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', he said 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it. "We worked on management to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said. Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report. "Rashtra Sarvopari is our guarantee. China has occupied our land and we will free it from their occupation," he said. Kejriwal also promised to provide full statehood to Delhi. "BJP inducts all corrupt people in their party. BJP's washing machine will be dismantled publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country," he said.