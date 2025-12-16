News in Pics | December 16, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Newborn pygmy hippo calf Panya and its mother Ayoka swim at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany.
A cat called Clio sits by the red carpet, just before the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Athens, Greece.
A person lights a candle during a vigil for students who died in a bus accident, outside the Liceo Antioqueno in Bello, Colombia.
A woman walks her dog outside the Reiner household, where actor-director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead, in Los Angeles, California, US.
An army official rides a horse as part of 'Tent pegging' during an event organised to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.
Army personnel demonstrate robotic mules during an event organised to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.
Published 15 December 2025, 22:06 IST