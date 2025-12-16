Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | December 16, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 22:06 IST
Newborn pygmy hippo calf Panya and its mother Ayoka swim at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A cat called Clio sits by the red carpet, just before the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Athens, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person lights a candle during a vigil for students who died in a bus accident, outside the Liceo Antioqueno in Bello, Colombia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman walks her dog outside the Reiner household, where actor-director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead, in Los Angeles, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An army official rides a horse as part of 'Tent pegging' during an event organised to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Army personnel demonstrate robotic mules during an event organised to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 15 December 2025, 22:06 IST
