Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Aap mahan ho': PM Modi asks two elderly women in Odisha for their blessings

'I am overwhelmed after meeting the two mothers (women) in Kandhamal. I was told Behera ji has donated Rs 1 lakh to the temple by begging. When I asked her what she wants from me or what is her requirement in life, she said nothing other than blessings of Lord Jagannath. I am humbled to get her blessings,' said Modi.