Lucknow: Amid the reported resentment amongst the 'Rajput' community, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and the BSP putting up strong candidates, the alliance between the BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) would be put to test in the second phase of polling on 'Jat-Muslim' dominated western Uttar Pradesh region on Friday.

Of the eight Lok Sabha seats, which included Meerut, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Mathura and Amroha, where the polling would be held in the second phase, the BJP had won seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amroha was the lone seat, which was won by the BSP, which had then contested the polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

BJP has fielded Arun Govil, who had played the role of Lord Rama in the popular Hindi TV serial Ramayana hoping to garner the support of the Hindu community.

The SP has fielded Sunit Verma who is a Dalit, while the BSP has given a ticket to Devvrat Tyagi.