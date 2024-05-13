Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After 4 phases of polling, BJP left with 0% chance: Akhilesh

'After 4 phases, the public has made '4' disappear from BJP's claim of 400 and now only double zero is left for the double-engine people. BJP's chances of forming the government are 00 per cent,' he said in a post on X.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 15:23 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 15:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that after the four phases of election, BJP is left with "zero per cent" chance to form the government.

"After 4 phases, the public has made '4' disappear from BJP's claim of 400 and now only double zero is left for the double-engine people. BJP's chances of forming the government are 00 per cent," he said in a post on X.

"In the upcoming three phases also, people will vote with more enthusiasm than in the four phases to defeat BJP and form the INDIA bloc government. The public will vote against BJP till the last phase on June 1st. The public making INDIA bloc win," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2024, 15:23 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT