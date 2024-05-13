Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After 4 phases of polling, BJP left with 0% chance: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that after the four phases of election, BJP is left with "zero per cent" chance to form the government.

"After 4 phases, the public has made '4' disappear from BJP's claim of 400 and now only double zero is left for the double-engine people. BJP's chances of forming the government are 00 per cent," he said in a post on X.