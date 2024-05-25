Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Against 8.9% in 2019, voter turnout surges to 53% in Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Srinagar: Continuing the trend of high voter turnout in earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the newly redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri constituency saw a significant increase in voter participation, rising from mere 8.9 per cent in the 2019 polls to 53 per cent this time.

Voting commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm peacefully. The voters, braving the unexpected hot weather, were seen queuing up enthusiastically to exercise their franchise while understanding the power of voting in transforming their lives.

The boundaries of Anantnag constituency were extended across the Pir Panjal after 2022 delimitation to include Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) the current percentage of polling was the highest in the past 40 years. In 1984, the constituency had witnessed 70.08 per cent polling.