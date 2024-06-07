Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of Modi's oath-taking ceremony, hectic parleys in Delhi on ministerial posts

New Delhi: Deliberations and parlays played out in Delhi on Friday among partners of the National Democratic Alliance who were looking to secure some key berths in the Cabinet as well as in the Council of Ministers.

With two days left for the swearing-in, BJP president J P Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah held deliberations with leaders of each of the NDA parties throughout the day. Portfolios, whoever, will be distributed only on Monday – a day after the swearing-in, said BJP sources.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is keen on an attractive financial package for the state, along with its long-term demand of Special Status for Andhra Pradesh. Senior party leader and MP-elect Rammohan Naidu said that there are some key interest areas

“We need to rebuild the state, we need a Capital, and we have a lot of water resource projects which did not see any progress in the last five years. To develop our state we are looking at a role from the Centre. Some of the areas of interest for the growth story of Andhra Pradesh are urban affairs, Information Technology, water resources, road transport. The core of it is financial aid from the Centre,” Naidu said.