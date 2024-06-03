Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All eyes on counting of votes as exit polls predict historic third term for PM Modi; I.N.D.I.A. bloc defiant

New Delhi: Around 64.2 crore votes that were polled during the Lok Sabha election between April 19 and June 1 will be counted on Tuesday to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP equals a record set by country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru or the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc put a spanner in the saffron juggernaut.

By evening, the country is likely to have a clear picture of who would govern it for next five years as the fate of 8,360 candidates, including 797 women, in 542 seats will be sealed. In one seat, Surat, a BJP candidate was elected unopposed.

All eyes will be on whether the BJP touches 370 and NDA "400 paar" and if the Congress improves from its electoral misfortunes of the past decade. In both 2014 and 2019, Congress failed to get 10 per cent of the seats.

Exit polls results have predicted a return of the BJP for a record third term even as the I.N.D.I.A. partners called it "government sponsored" predictions and gave a minimum of 295 itself.