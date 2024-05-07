Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Amethi entrusted to me as 'amanat' of Rahul, Priyanka: Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma

Amethi (UP): Calling himself a "servant" of the Gandhi family, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma on Tuesday termed Amethi as the legacy of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he will return to them whenever asked.

Addressing an election meeting at Musafirkhana, Sharma said, "Amethi is the 'amanat' of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi that is with me as their 'dharohar'. Whenever the family asks me, I will return it."

Sharma has been fielded by the Congress against BJP MP and Union minister Smriti Irani from the Uttar Pradesh constituency often seen as a Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough.