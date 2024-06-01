Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah calling 150 DMs across country to influence poll result, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of influencing the outcome of Lok Sabha elections by "calling 150 District Magistrates across the country".

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the I.N.D.I.A. Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."