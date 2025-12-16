Menu
KREDL wins National Energy Conservation award 2025

The award ceremony, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, was held recently as a part of National Energy Conservation Day celebrations.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 21:06 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 21:06 IST
