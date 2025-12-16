<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has won the National Energy Conservation Award 2025 under State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (SDA Group-1) category.</p>.<p>The award ceremony, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Ministry of Power, was held recently as a part of National Energy Conservation Day celebrations. </p><p>Droupadi Murmu, President of India, presented the award to T D Raje Gowda, MLA and Chairman, KREDL, and K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of KREDL, recognizing Karnataka's contributions to energy conservation and efficiency.</p>