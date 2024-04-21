Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As BJP rolls out big guns in Rajgarh, Digvijay Singh mounts a challenge to stay relevant in MP politics

Bhopal: The Rajgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh is being touted as a hot seat this Lok Sabha elections as senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijay Singh is in the fray and is pitted against two-time Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar.

Interestingly, soon after announcement of ticket, the 77-year-old Congress veteran has alreadu undertook Pad Yatra, covering roughly 100 km across length and breadth of Rajgarh Parliamentary constituency.

He was seen walking (during Pad Yatra) with his wife and former TV anchor Amrita Roy, MLA Jaivardhan Singh and grandson latching on his back to cover distance. During the 9 day of Chaitra (summer) Navratri, Singh alsodonned 'mata ki chuniri' around neck only to project himself as a staunch religious person.

In his long political career, Singh continued to enjoy patronage of Gandhi family with ups and downs. Despite sharpest criticism, Singh remained focused on socio-politico ambitions only to challenge critics. He is in the fray again to take on the might of BJP

At one of the public meetings recently, the erstwhile ruler of Raghogarh, in his emotionally charged appeal, invoked the century-old family ties with Rajgarh.

"My forefathers contributed immensely and were instrumental in the development of this region. This is my last election hence I need people's support and blessing to achieve and ensure victory," he had said.

While Singh has kept campaign a low-profile affair, directed towards youths and old guards, his opponent, Rodmal Nagar’s campaign is politically charged with paragliding by senior BJP leaders including CM, state BJP president VD Sharma, former CM Chouhan.

Sources within the party told DH that BJP is investing heavily at the ground level as part of strategy. The seats identified as tough/weak or close fight including Rajgarh, have been on their radar with house-to-house chase.

The beneficiaries of central sponsored schemes including housing, Ayushman card holders, rations, farm loan waivers, Ladli Behna were also served with PM Modi’s letter appeal. The party workers have are hitting the ground with beneficiaries database ready and seeking votes in the name of Modi.