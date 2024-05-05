Radhika Khera quits Congress over 'disrespect' from party functionaries

New Delhi: Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera on Sunday resigned from the party, finding fault with the stand on Ayodhya Ram temple and complaining that she “did not get justice” from the party over the “disrespect” she faced from functionaries in Chhattisgarh.
Her resignation from the party came a day after former Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely along with four other leaders joined the BJP in protest against alliance with AAP and choice of “stranger” candidates.
In her letter to Kharge, she faced criticism from within the party because she could not stop herself from visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya and getting a glimpse of ‘Ram Lalla’ idol. She also claimed her action led to her not getting justice on her complaint of misbehaviour in Chhattisgarh.
“I have given more than 22 years of my life to this party and worked with full honesty from NSU(I) to the Congress's media department. I had to face such intense opposition because I could not stop myself from visiting ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya,” she said.
She said she had always fought for the justice of others but when it came to her own issue, she found herself “defeated in the party”.
“Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt,” she said.
Though she did not mention the details of what happened in Chhattisgarh in the resignation letter, she claimed to the media that she misbehaved within the Chhattisgarh Congress office.
“I was pushed there and locked in the room. I kept on screaming and pleading, from the smallest to the biggest leadership, but I did not get justice,” she claimed.
