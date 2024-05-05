Radhika Khera quits Congress over 'disrespect' from party functionaries

New Delhi: Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera on Sunday resigned from the party, finding fault with the stand on Ayodhya Ram temple and complaining that she “did not get justice” from the party over the “disrespect” she faced from functionaries in Chhattisgarh.

Her resignation from the party came a day after former Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely along with four other leaders joined the BJP in protest against alliance with AAP and choice of “stranger” candidates.

In her letter to Kharge, she faced criticism from within the party because she could not stop herself from visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya and getting a glimpse of ‘Ram Lalla’ idol. She also claimed her action led to her not getting justice on her complaint of misbehaviour in Chhattisgarh.