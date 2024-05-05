'My arrest is a big political conspiracy', says H D Revanna

In the complaint of abduction against H D Revanna to the K R Nagar police, the 20-year-old son of the victim alleged that Revanna's close aide Sathish Babanna had taken his mother away on a motorcycle on April 29, stating that the MLA wanted to see her.

The complainant stated that Babanna told him that if his mother "opened her mouth before the police", she and her family members would be arrested.

Later, the 20-year-old complainant got to know from a friend and relative that his mother was among the women in the cache of videos that has gone public, and that it showed her being tied up and raped allegedly by Prajwal.

As he expressed fear that his mother was in danger, police arrested Sathish Babanna and secured the victim from a farmhouse.

Prajwal Revanna (33), who is the BJP-JD(S) Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, faces rape and molestation charges.

The Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, and is investigating the matter.