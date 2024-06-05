Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Aura of 'invincibility' around PM Modi 'shattered'; Opposition energised: World media on poll results

The New York Times started its report by noting, "Suddenly, the aura of invincibility around Narendra Modi has been shattered."

Terming the results as "unexpectedly sobering," it noted that they were a "sharp reversal a decade into Mr Modi’s transformational tenure."

For the past decade, India has been "synonymous internationally with its prime minister, Narendra Modi. But on Tuesday, as final election results poured in, the electorate appeared to show dissatisfaction with the status quo and placed the serial winner onto shaky ground," The Washington Post wrote.