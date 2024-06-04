Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Baghel claims several EVMs 'changed' after polling in Rajnandgaon seat

"According to the information mentioned in Form 17 C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of several machines have changed. The booths where the numbers of machines have been changed affect thousands of votes."

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent system attached with the EVMs that allows electors to verify that their votes are cast as intended. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for 7 seconds. Thereafter, this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in the sealed drop box of the VVPAT.