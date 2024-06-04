Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh concedes defeat, says 'welcome people's mandate'

BJP's Dr CN Manjunath, a noted cardiologist, has breached Bangalore Rural, which was a stronghold of the D K brothers.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:15 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:15 IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh has conceded defeat.

"I thank people for electing me thrice. In my fourth run, people have given me rest. I thank all Congress leaders and workers. People have given their mandate, which I welcome. I congratulate Dr CN Manjunath," Suresh said.

BJP's Dr CN Manjunath, a noted cardiologist, has breached Bangalore Rural, which was a stronghold of the DK Brothers.

Dr Manjunath is currently leading by 1.90 lakh votes.

Published 04 June 2024, 08:15 IST
