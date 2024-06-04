Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh concedes defeat, says 'welcome people's mandate'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh has conceded defeat.

"I thank people for electing me thrice. In my fourth run, people have given me rest. I thank all Congress leaders and workers. People have given their mandate, which I welcome. I congratulate Dr CN Manjunath," Suresh said.

BJP's Dr CN Manjunath, a noted cardiologist, has breached Bangalore Rural, which was a stronghold of the DK Brothers.

Dr Manjunath is currently leading by 1.90 lakh votes.