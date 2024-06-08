Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bitterly contested polls saw narrow victory margins in over 20 seats

New Delhi: In over 20 seats, the difference of votes between the winning candidate and the runners up in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is around 5000 or slightly above it. This includes seats of senior party leaders like Manish Tewari, Vamshi Chand Reddy as well as D Aruna, with the smallest margin emerging from Maharashtra’s Mumbai Northwest seat, where Shiv Sena (Eknath) candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikaram polled only 48 more votes over Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar.
In as many as eight of these seats, the winner is a BJP candidate whose win margin is either below 5000 votes or slightly above it.
In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Bhojraj Nag of Bharatiya Janata Party, who bagged 597624 votes, won by only 1884 over Congress’s Biresh Thakur. Similarly, in Odisha’s Jajpur, BJP’s Rabindra Narayan Behera won over Biju Janata Dal’s Sarmishta Sethi by only 1587 votes; he polled 534239 votes in all.
In West Bengal’s Bishnupur seat, Saumitra Khan won by a margin of 5567 votes over TMC’s Sujata Mondal; in all Khan polled 680130 votes. The party’s Telangana candidate, D Aruna won over Congress’s Vamshi Chand Reddy by 4500 votes.
Several of these seats are in Uttar Pradesh – in Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput won by a margin of 2678 over Samajwadi Party’s Navalkishore Shakya; Rajput got 487963 votes in total. The BJP has also bagged the Phulpur seat in UP by a margin of 4332 – Praven Patel bested SP’s Amarnath Singh Maurya. In Bansgaon, BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan won by a margin of 3150 over Congress’s Sadal Prasad.
Some of the Opposition seats too, had wafer thin margins. Congress veteran Manish Tewari won over BJP’s Sanjay Tandon in the Chandigarh seat by 2504 votes; he polled 216657 votes. Senior leader Manickam Tagore wrestled the Virudhunagar seat in Tamil Nadu by 4379 votes over Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s Vijay Prabhakaran V.
In West Bengal’s Arambagh, the Trinamool Congress’s Bag Mitali won by a margin of 6399 over BJP’s Arup Kanti Digar. She bagged 712587 votes.
Another seat where the party lost is Maharashtra’s Beed where Pankaja Munde lost by 6553 votes to NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane. Her sister Pritam is the sitting MP from the seat.
Congress’s Sher Singh Ghubaya won over Aam Aadmi Party’s Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar by 3242 votes in Punjab’s Firozpur seats; he had polled 266626 votes in all.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Dhaurahra, Samajwadi Party candidate Anand Bhadauriya won over BJP’s Rekha Verma by 4449 votes, he polled a total of 443743 votes. In the Hamirpur seat from the state, SP’s Ajendra Singh Lodi won by 2629 votes over BJP’s Pushpendra Singh Chandel of the BJP. SP’s Ramshanker Rajbhar won in Salempur by a margin of 3573.
Congress candidate Bachhav Shobha Patel won over BJP’s Bhamre Subhash Ramrao by 3831 votes, she polled 583866 votes in all.
Adoor Prakash in Kerala’s Attingal won by a mere 684 votes over CPI(M)’s V Joy. In Lakshadweep, Congress’s Muhammed Abdullah Sayeed won over sitting MP, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)’s Mohammmad Faizal by 2647 votes.
In the Daman and Diu seat, an independent candidate, Umeshbhai Patel won over BJP’s Lalubhai Patel by a margin of 6225 votes.
