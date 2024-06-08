Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bitterly contested polls saw narrow victory margins in over 20 seats

New Delhi: In over 20 seats, the difference of votes between the winning candidate and the runners up in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is around 5000 or slightly above it. This includes seats of senior party leaders like Manish Tewari, Vamshi Chand Reddy as well as D Aruna, with the smallest margin emerging from Maharashtra’s Mumbai Northwest seat, where Shiv Sena (Eknath) candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikaram polled only 48 more votes over Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar.

In as many as eight of these seats, the winner is a BJP candidate whose win margin is either below 5000 votes or slightly above it.

In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Bhojraj Nag of Bharatiya Janata Party, who bagged 597624 votes, won by only 1884 over Congress’s Biresh Thakur. Similarly, in Odisha’s Jajpur, BJP’s Rabindra Narayan Behera won over Biju Janata Dal’s Sarmishta Sethi by only 1587 votes; he polled 534239 votes in all.

In West Bengal’s Bishnupur seat, Saumitra Khan won by a margin of 5567 votes over TMC’s Sujata Mondal; in all Khan polled 680130 votes. The party’s Telangana candidate, D Aruna won over Congress’s Vamshi Chand Reddy by 4500 votes.