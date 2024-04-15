Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP banks on Modi, Congress on anti-incumbency in bipolar Gadchiroli contest

Known for skirmishes between security forces and Left-wing extremists, the landscape of Gadchiroli is set for a bipolar Lok Sabha battle between sitting MP Ashok Nete of the BJP and Dr Namdeo Kirsan of the Congress.
In the 2014 and 2019 General Elections, Nete had defeated Dr Namdeo Usendi, who recently defected from the Congress to the saffron camp. He has thrown his weight behind Nete.
On the other hand, Dr Kirsan is a former Maharashtra government official turned politician, who is considered close to Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar.
"It is a direct electoral fight in Gadchiroli," says Lalsu Soma Nogoti, a tribal lawyer-activist belonging to the Madia-Koitur community, referred to as Madia-Gonds.
"There are several issues involving the Adivasi people and these need to be addressed," Nogoti said.
According to Dr Kirsan, the "anti-incumbency factor" in the constituency will play a major role in deciding the outcome. "The backwardness (if the region) has to be removed,” he said.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders like Wadettiwar are raising the issue of inflation to counter the BJP. "When the Congress government was in power, the spokespersons of BJP used to wear 50-50 tolas of gold and cry on TV in the name of inflation. Today, after 10 years of BJP rule, see where prices have reached," said Wadettiwar.
Brushing aside the criticism, Nete said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for development of tribal areas and he has given extensive focus on Gadchiroli.
"Things have changed a lot in the last 10 years in India and in Gadchiroli. Today, you see the roads and basic infrastructure. Gadchiroli will be a very big steel city,” he said, referring to the government's plans to attract investments in the region abundant with iron-ore deposits.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the guardian minister of Gadchiroli said the government aimed to develop Gadchiroli at a faster pace.
