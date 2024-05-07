Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP bribed voters through digital payment, says Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge has accused BJP leaders of distributing money to the voters through the digital payment in Chittapur and Sedam assembly constituencies.
In a post on X, he attached a list of 20 voters allegedly prepared by the BJP along with their phone numbers to make payment through the PhonePe. The phone numbers are erased in the list.
The minister stated that he will file a complaint with more evidence of such transactions to the Election Commission. He also alleged that BJP’s Karnataka unit is taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital payment mission to the next level through bribing the voters directly using PhonePe. He has attached the payment receipt of Rs 350 distributed to two voters.
Chittapur assembly constituency is being represented by minister Priyank Kharge and had camped in the taluk for the last few weeks to campaign in favour of his maternal uncle and the Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani in the parliamentary election.
Published 07 May 2024, 13:04 IST