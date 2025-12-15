<p>Hassan: The police conducted a thorough search of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in the city on Monday night following a bomb threat email.</p><p>The email claimed that bombs had been planted at five locations. DC K S Lathakumari had told the officials to take a printout of the email and register an FIR.</p>.RTO office in Mangaluru gets bomb threat email, declared hoax later.<p>A dog squad and bomb disposal squad, led by Hassan DySP Gangadharappa, rushed to the DC’s office and carried out an inspection.</p><p>At the time of the search, Lathakumari was chairing a meeting with officials. The police inspected the hall even as the meeting was in progress.</p>