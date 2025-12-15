<p>New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court by advocate G S Mani seeking action against protesters who are allegedly spreading defamatory remarks against the Madras High Court judge, Justice G R Swaminathan.</p><p>The issue pertained to the order of December 01, 2025 passed by Justice Swaminathan of Madurai bench, granting permission to the temple administration to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Hill Temple, Madurai.</p><p>Challenging this order, the Tamil Nadu government filed an appeal, which was dismissed by the division bench of the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench. </p><p>Aggrieved by the dismissal, the state government preferred an appeal before the Supreme Court.</p><p>The petitioner, also a BJP leader, contended that despite the subsistence of the order passed by Justice Swaminathan, the Tamil Nadu Government failed to implement it and instead permitted protests at various places, thereby creating law and order issues.</p><p>He alleged that ruling DMK-supported parties, including Communist parties, along with certain individuals and lawyers, conducted illegal and unauthorised protests not only in public places but also within the premises of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai, making defamatory statements and highly contemptuous remarks against Justice Swaminathan.</p>.Deepam row | Threatening judiciary in the name of pseudo secularism: Pawan Kalyan on Justice Swaminathan's impeachment.<p>The plea further alleged that these groups have been continuously staging protests with the intention of undermining the dignity and authority of the judiciary, while the state government and police authorities remained passive spectators and failed to initiate any action against the perpetrators.</p><p>The petition further stated that caste- and religion-based defamatory remarks have been made against Justice Swaminathan, with an intention to disturb social harmony and provoke law and order and communal unrest.</p><p>The petitioner contended that defamatory news reports and posts targeting Justice Swaminathan were being circulated through media outlets and social media platforms.</p><p>In the plea, Mani sought directions to the Tamil Nadu Government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against the persons responsible for such acts.</p><p>The petition also stated that on December 06, 2025, Mani had submitted a written complaint to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, and the Registrars of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai, seeking criminal action against the protesters. However, no action was taken by the State authorities on the said complaint.</p><p>The petitioner sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to issue appropriate directions to restore law and order, protect the dignity of the judiciary, and reinforce public confidence in the justice delivery system.</p>