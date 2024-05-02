Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj

Even though Singh's candidature was not announced earlier, he had already kicked off his election campaign in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the sitting MP.

He was also booked in connection with violation of the model code of conduct after he took out a procession in the constituency in violation of section 144 without obtaining prior permission.

Earlier, DH had reported that BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh had offered to replace Singh with his son or some other family member. However, he remained adamant on contesting the election from Kaiserganj.

In the past he had sharply criticised his own government, when floods had hit several eastern and central districts in the state, including Gonda, Baharaich, Ayodhya and some other districts. ''The people have been left on the mercy of the god,'' he had then remarked.

Singh had earlier represented Balrampur and Gonda LS seats as well. He had also got his wife Ketki Singh elected to Lok Sabha when he was in jail under TADA in 1996. His son Prateek Vardhan Singh is also an MLA.