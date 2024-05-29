Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP government harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress' candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 09:59 IST
Shimla: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

She said if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get Rs 10,000 every month --- Rs 8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and Rs 1,500 promised by the party’s government in Himachal Pradesh.

Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress' candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

Published 29 May 2024, 09:59 IST
