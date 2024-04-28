JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP seeking 400-plus seats to make changes in Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

'The chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) is put behind bars. They (BJP) are walking on the path of dictatorship and are destroying democracy. Therefore, to save our nation we need to defeat them,' Pawar said.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 09:58 IST

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the BJP wants to win 400-plus seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in order to make changes in the Constitution.

Addressing a campaign rally in Pune's Saswad tehsil, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Pawar said this year's general election is different from earlier ones since it will decide 'by which method the country will work'.

"The chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) is put behind bars. They (BJP) are walking on the path of dictatorship and are destroying democracy. Therefore, to save our nation we need to defeat them," he said.

"This Lok Sabha poll is different from earlier ones as it will decide by which method our country will work. The nation should run as a democracy but we are worried. They (BJP) want more than 400 seats to make changes in the Constitution," Pawar claimed.

The NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati. She is up against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

"Wherever I go I can see man blowing turha symbol. Vote for Supriya Sule and make her victorious with a huge margin. We will strive for development and welfare of people," the opposition stalwart said.

(Published 28 April 2024, 09:58 IST)
