Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP spent Rs 41 crore on Google ads since poll code kicked in. Here's how much other parties have splurge

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent at least Rs 41 crore on political advertisements through Google since the Model Code of Conduct came into place, followed by the Congress which has spent Rs 30 crores in the same period, according to statistics from Google’s Ads Transparency Center.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat were the top four targeted states in terms of ad spending, with BJP alone spending 35 per cent of the Rs 116 crore that was spent on political ads between March 16 and May 7, as per Google’s insights.

The Congress accounted for 26 per cent of the total spent; the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party with Rs 8.61 crore accounted for 7 per cent. In the same period, the Telugu Desam Party spent Rs 4 crore and the Biju Janata Dal spent Rs 3.9 crore.



Following Tamil Nadu, other states where most of the ad spend was recorded are Andhra Pradesh (₹16.2 crore), Maharashtra (₹9.87 crore), Gujarat (₹6.87 crore), and Uttar Pradesh (₹6.52 crore).

With Rs 6.09 crore being spent on April 26, it accounted for the most amount of money spent on political ads on that day while May 7 accounted for the lowest with 40.6 lakh. In all, 1,60,701 ads have been placed in this time.