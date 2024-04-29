Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomes him into BJP

Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha constituency— Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his candidature on Monday (April 29, 2024), reported PTI.

Senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.