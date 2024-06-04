Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Anurag Thakur close to winning from Himachal's Hamirpur for 5th time

The BJP leader had declared his assets which are above Rs 12.26 crore and has a criminal case against himself.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:08 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader Anurag Thakur (50) who contested on the BJP's ticket from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, is close to winning the Lok Sabha seat. He is currently leading with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes.

The BJP leader had declared his assets which are above Rs 12.26 crore and has a criminal case against himself.

Thakur who seeks a fifth term in the Lok Sabha, had filed his nomination on May 13.

The BJP leader had secured 6,82,692 votes with a voter percentage of 69.04 per cent defeating Congress' Ram Lal Thakur who got 2,83,120 votes with a voter percentage of 28.63 per cent, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Thakur had also won the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections by securing 4,48,035 votes against the Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 08:08 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsHimachal PradeshAnurag ThakurLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT