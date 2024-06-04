Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Anurag Thakur close to winning from Himachal's Hamirpur for 5th time

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader Anurag Thakur (50) who contested on the BJP's ticket from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, is close to winning the Lok Sabha seat. He is currently leading with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes.
The BJP leader had declared his assets which are above Rs 12.26 crore and has a criminal case against himself.
Thakur who seeks a fifth term in the Lok Sabha, had filed his nomination on May 13.
The BJP leader had secured 6,82,692 votes with a voter percentage of 69.04 per cent defeating Congress' Ram Lal Thakur who got 2,83,120 votes with a voter percentage of 28.63 per cent, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Thakur had also won the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections by securing 4,48,035 votes against the Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana.
Published 04 June 2024, 08:08 IST