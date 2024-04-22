Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana BJP's Chevella candidate Konda boasts of family assets worth Rs 4,568 cr

Hyderabad: BJP's Chevella candidate from Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, is probably one of the richest among the contestants in the country. A tech entrepreneur Reddy filed his nomination on Monday. He and his family declared Rs 4,568 cr worth assets in the affidavit.

Most of his and wife Sangeeta Reddy’s assets are movable assets. Sangeeta Reddy is one of the daughters of Apollo Healthcare group founder, Dr Pratap C Reddy. Vishweshwar Reddy debuted into politics in 2013 after returning from the US.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, fondly called KVR by his followers, comes from an illustrious family. His grandfather is Konda Ranga Reddy, former deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. It was on his name that the Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad has been named.

A tech entrepreneur who studied and worked in the US, Vishweshwar Reddy returned to India and joined politics in 2013. While he won on a BRS ticket from Chevella Lok Sabha segment in 2014 polls, later he joined Congress and then lost the election from the same segment to the then BRS candidate Dr G Ranjit Reddy in 2019 polls.

Now, he is contesting from Chevella on a BJP nomination and hoping to win the election with a landslide margin of votes.