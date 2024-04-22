Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana BJP's Chevella candidate Konda boasts of family assets worth Rs 4,568 cr

Hyderabad: BJP's Chevella candidate from Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, is probably one of the richest among the contestants in the country. A tech entrepreneur Reddy filed his nomination on Monday. He and his family declared Rs 4,568 cr worth assets in the affidavit.
Most of his and wife Sangeeta Reddy’s assets are movable assets. Sangeeta Reddy is one of the daughters of Apollo Healthcare group founder, Dr Pratap C Reddy. Vishweshwar Reddy debuted into politics in 2013 after returning from the US.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, fondly called KVR by his followers, comes from an illustrious family. His grandfather is Konda Ranga Reddy, former deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. It was on his name that the Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad has been named.
A tech entrepreneur who studied and worked in the US, Vishweshwar Reddy returned to India and joined politics in 2013. While he won on a BRS ticket from Chevella Lok Sabha segment in 2014 polls, later he joined Congress and then lost the election from the same segment to the then BRS candidate Dr G Ranjit Reddy in 2019 polls.
Now, he is contesting from Chevella on a BJP nomination and hoping to win the election with a landslide margin of votes.
While Vishweshwar Reddy declared assets around Rs 1,240 cr his wife Sangeeta Reddy owned assets worth Rs 3208 cr and his dependent son has Rs 108 cr assets. The couple owned shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited, PCR Investments, Citadel Research, saffron solutions and other companies. They also own Rs 11 cr worth of diamonds and gold.
Besides they own two villas on Aparna Elixir Puppalaguda and agriculture lands in Chevella, Rajendranagar and Chittoor. Interestingly he doesn't own a car. He also faces four criminal cases including a cheating case in Dwarka New Delhi.
Chevella, which comes under GHMC region where BJP had not performed well in the last assembly polls, had fielded Vishweshwar Reddy. Interestingly he and Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy will contest against each other again but from different parties.
Last polls Vishweshwar Reddy contested on a Congress ticket and Ranjith Reddy on BRS nomination. Cut to 2024 now Vishweshwar Reddy joined BJP and Ranjith Reddy Congress. BRS had fielded Kasani Gyaneshwar.
The TRS won the seat in both the previous LS elections – 2014 and 2019. In the last year assembly elections, the Congress won three and the BRS managed to win four assembly segments that come under the Chevella Lok Sabha segment.
Besides, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TDP's Dr Pemmasani Chandrsekhar is another rich candidate from Andhra Pradesh. He is contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha on a TDP ticket.
Dr Pemmasani Chandrsekhar from TDP
Credit: By Special Arrangement
He filed his nomination on Monday and in his election affidavit he declared his family assets worth Rs 5,785.28 crores. He is a doctor by profession and also has a few successful business ventures. It is his first election. He returned to India to contest the 2024 polls.
Dr Chandrasekhar and his wife Koneru Sriratna own joint shares in almost 100 companies across the world. He studied MD in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Centre in Danville, Pennsylvania USA in 2005 after completing MBBS at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh in 1999.