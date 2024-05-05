Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Kshatriya leaders urge community to forgive Parshottam Rupala, vote for party in nation's interest

Ahmedabad: Kshatriya leaders associated with the BJP in Gujarat on Sunday appealed to the community to forgive Union minister Parshottam Rupala for his remarks and vote for the saffron party in the nation’s interest.

Rupala is the BJP candidate from Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Barring Surat, where the party nominee has won unopposed, the other 25 seats in the state will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Kshatriyas, also known as Rajputs, have been protesting in different parts of Gujarat over Rupala’s alleged derogatory remarks about former rulers, urging people to vote against BJP candidates across the state.