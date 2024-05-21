Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Suvendu to lodge complaint with EC over raid of his office in Bengal's Kolaghat

Suvendu later went to Kolaghat Police Station and enquired about the reason behind the raid 'without any proper documents'.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 16:54 IST
Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the West Bengal Police of raiding his election office in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur without any 'valid reason'.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly later went to Kolaghat Police Station and enquired about the reason behind the raid 'without any proper documents'.

"The police neither took the permission of the EC nor the high court before raiding my election office. This must immediately stop. I will lodge a complaint with the poll panel," he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, while reacting to his claims, wondered whether 'Adhikari is above the law'.

"If the police raided his office or residence, there must be some valid reason behind it," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

Published 21 May 2024, 16:54 IST
