Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC says count of postal ballots will commence first

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres citing the Conduct of Election Rules, insisting that "there should not be any doubt about it".

After half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, Kumar said, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence. His remarks came a day after a delegation of I.N.D.I.A. parties met the poll body demanding that postal ballot count should start first and the results of postal ballots should be announced first.