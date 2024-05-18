Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. over 400-mark

Mumbai: Amid a showdown of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra , the big question is the 400-mark and the tension among the two diametrically-opposite alliances.
As the two sides held their final mega rallies in the financial capital of Mumbai on Friday evening, the tension was visible.
While the rally of prime minister Narendra Modi was held at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai, Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mammoth gathering at the MMRDA Ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.
“I have travelled across the country, and I can assure you that the results of these elections will break all previous records. India will emerge as a huge power on the 4 June,” Modi said in the historic Shivaji Park in what was an However, Kharge said that assertion Modi’s claim that the NDA would cross the 400-plus mark.
"The prime minister is “sardar of lies” asserted that the BJP would not cross 200-seats while Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. would land over 300 seats. “After getting up in the morning, Modi takes the name of Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi more times than Lord Ram,” Kharge said addressing a grand I.N.D.I.A. rally at the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:36 IST