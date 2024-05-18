Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. over 400-mark

Mumbai: Amid a showdown of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra , the big question is the 400-mark and the tension among the two diametrically-opposite alliances.

As the two sides held their final mega rallies in the financial capital of Mumbai on Friday evening, the tension was visible.

While the rally of prime minister Narendra Modi was held at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai, Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mammoth gathering at the MMRDA Ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.