Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, I.N.D.I.A. bloc want to bring Taliban rule, claims Yogi Adityanath

The BJP leader, whose tough stance on law and order has earned him the epithet “bulldozer baba”, claimed that ever since he assumed power in 2017, “goons have been begging for mercy, promising to give up their old ways and take up other businesses. Those who refuse to reform themselves are bumped off (Ram nam satya). Land grabbers’ property gets bulldozed.”

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with wiping out terrorism, claiming “now even if a firecracker goes off anywhere in the country, a scared Pakistan comes out with an explanation. It has realised that this is 'Naya Bharat' which will not be an aggressor but will not spare if there is any mischief”.