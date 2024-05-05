Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress is known for its soft approach on radical elements: Pralhad Joshi

Despite murmurs of anti-incumbency in his constituency, union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi is looking to win for a fifth consecutive term from the Lingayat-dominated Dharward constituency. He spoke to DH about the Neha Hiremath murder case, the Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case and the Muslim reservations in Karnataka, among a range of issues. Edited excerpts:
You are looking at a fifth term and Dharwad has seen the murder of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of a Congress corporator. The Congress has accused the BJP of communalising the issue. How would you respond?
I’m grateful for the people of Dharwad Lok Sabha for reposing their faith in me from the last four terms. As far as the murder of the college is concerned, Congress has always played the politics of appeasement and has encouraged communalism.
The Congress’s accusation towards BJP is totally political; instead of accusing us, they should do self-introspection which they never do.
Whether it is the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe or Neha’s murder, the Congress government’s response has been to paint a different picture. Congress is known for its soft approach on radical elements. They are more worried about their vote bank
How do you think BJP will fare in Karnataka? Will it be able to manage the same amount of seats that it did in 2019?
I am 100% confident that the BJP will do well. The people of Karnataka are aware of the Modi government’s performance, and the work that has gone into making our country a powerful one.
What according to you are the key issues on which the 2024 elections are being fought on?
This elections are about development of the country and welfare of four key sections of the society – garib (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmer) and nari shakti (women). This is an election that is fought between the tried, tested and trusted leadership of PM Modi and the confused alliance of the INDI parties which has neither leader, vision nor track record to show.
There’s this allegation by BJP against Congress on appeasement due to the Muslim reservation. But CM Jagan has also promised it in Andhra.
As far as the Congress is concerned, they have always favoured appeasement and vote bank politics at the cost of others. In Karnataka, they have said that entire populations of Muslims and Christians are backward, thereby denying the share of the communities that come under the ambit of the Other Backward Classes. Is that fair? They can no more hoodwink the people.
In the Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case, the Congress says that the BJP knew about the violations from before. How are you handling that accusation?
The situation now has to be handled by the state government – by the ruling Congress not the Opposition BJP. It has become the fashion for the shameless Congress party to fail on its front, and then point fingers at others.