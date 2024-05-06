Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress more worried about vote bank, says Pralhad Joshi on Neha murder, Muslim quota

In the Hubballi college girl’s murder case, the Congress, like always, resorted to politics of appeasement and encouraged communalism. Its charges against BJP are totally political. Instead of that, the party should do self-introspection, which it never does. Whether it is the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru or Neha’s murder, the Congress government’s response has been to paint a different picture. The party is known for its soft approach towards radical elements. It is more worried about its vote bank.