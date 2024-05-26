Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Celebrities who voted in Phase 6 of polls

Check out celebrities who voted in the Phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 18:36 IST
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Gautam Gambhir after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Rajindra Nagar in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Actor Sidharth Malhotra flashes his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Renowned singer and composer Shibani Kashyap flashes her ink-marked finger after casting her vote.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Published 25 May 2024, 18:36 IST
