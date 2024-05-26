Weekly Horoscope – May 26 to June 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 May 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
This week don't get too deep, it will lead to overthinking and overthinking leads to problems that don't even exist in the first place. You have been overburdening your mind with unnecessary overthinking and this week you will realise that this exercise is not making any difference in your life. Work on your own goals and priorities, rather than seeking approval from others.
Advice: Avoid overthinking.
Taurus
Whatever negative things people think and say about you is enough to bring you down provided you believe it carries a weight that can push you hard. Don't agree to accept what critics say; be prepared to silence them by doing what they think you can't do! You should ensure that you do not waste time accommodating people who do not hold any significance in your life and pay heed to those who care for you. Professionally this is going to be a good week wherein you will be recognised for your hard work.
Advice: Avoid negative people.
Gemini
The universe is so well balanced that the mere fact that you have a problem also serves as a sign that there is a solution. Not addressing core issues in your life will only lead to more chaos and confusion. It's the right time for you to identify the issues in your life and work on the solutions rather than ignoring them. Professionally this is a tough week wherein you will find it difficult to juggle between work and home.
Advice: Focus on finding solutions.
Cancer
The only person you’re qualified to judge is yourself. You have been judging others meticulously and have a negative notion about almost everyone around you. This is the right time to understand that each one of us is born with some flaws and it’s a sign of wisdom to see good in others. Raise your tolerance and be empathetic towards others.
Advice: Be empathetic.
Leo
The dictionary is the only place where success comes before work. Work is the key to success, and hard work can help you accomplish anything. The recent developments in both your personal and professional life have affected you negatively and rather than expecting pity, you should work towards your long-term goals. A week to shed your emotional self and be more practical in both your professional and financial life.
Advice: Work hard.
Virgo
You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun. You are currently in a bad phase wherein things are not moving at the pace you want them to, but the good news is that it’s a transient phase. More importantly, you should not let this difficult phase affect your motivation. Be very careful when making financial decisions and it’s better to make informed decisions or after seeking professional advice.
Advice: Keep up the motivation.
Libra
Unrealistic expectations are perilous because they are never met. Your mega plans for the week are not getting accomplished and it is high time you set some realistic expectations with your own self. Financially this is a good week wherein you can expect speculative gains.
Advice: Set realistic expectations.
Scorpio
Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save. The fast-paced life and the grind of daily routine result in major success and materialistic growth, but it also means that you have very little time for your loved ones. Try to maintain a good work-life balance this week and if possible, spend more time with family.
Advice: Seek a better work-life balance.
Sagittarius
It's been a while since you have assigned your happiness to people, rather than your inner self and it’s the right time to do things which you like. Work on your hobbies, do things which make you happy or simply relax at home. This is the time to just be happy rather than worrying about the things you cannot accomplish.
Advice: Seek happiness.
Capricorn
Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely. This week you should introspect as to the price you are paying for these higher desires. A good week to go on a holiday or take some time out with friends and family.
Advice: Plan a holiday.
Aquarius
Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning. You seem to have reached a stage of stagnancy in your professional life and this is the right stage for you to change gears as far as your professional aspirations are concerned. Take initiative and do not fear moving out of your comfort zone.
Advice: Come out of your comfort zone.
Pisces
To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often. Do not be fearful of the changes and accept them wholeheartedly. The discomfort that some changes have brought into your life is only temporary and it will pave the way to future success. This is a good week from the perspective of financial life as gain of wealth is foreseen.
Advice: Focus on financial life.
Guruji Shrii Arnav