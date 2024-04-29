Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress moves EC against Ireland envoy's 'political letter', UP CM's 'communally-charged' statements

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission against the BJP leaders for allegedly invoking religion during their campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making 'false and communally-charged' statements and the Indian envoy to Ireland for his 'political' letter published in the Irish Times.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that his party delegation comprising Rajiv Shukla, Supriya Shrinate, Gurdeep Sappal and others met with the Election Commission and submitted 20 complaints against the BJP and its leaders for blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct in different states.

The opposition party hoped that the EC will take the necessary action immediately, he said.