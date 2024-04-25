Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress says BJP made 'zero progress' in finding political solution to Darjeeling Hills issue

Only the Congress has taken concrete action to address the people’s concerns – establishing the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council in 1988 and setting up the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in 2012, with even more administrative powers, Ramesh said.

The Darjeeling Hills, known for its tea, has witnessed bouts of violence since the '80s over the demand for a separate state of 'Gorkhaland'. The most recent one happened in 2017 and lasted 104 days, leaving behind a trail of destruction.