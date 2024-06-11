Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio inspires no confidence whatsoever that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Parliament to function any differently than how he has run it over the past decade.
The Opposition party asserted the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively.
While Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Arjun Ram Meghwal would be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios inspires no confidence whatsoever that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade."
"However, whatever be the 'divine' signals, the I.N.D.I.A. Janbandhan is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively," he said.
The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which has emerged stronger in this election with 235 members in Lok Sabha, looks to take on the government on issues concerning people, including on price rise and unemployment.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.O
Published 11 June 2024, 07:52 IST