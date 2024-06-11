Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios inspires no confidence whatsoever that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade."

"However, whatever be the 'divine' signals, the I.N.D.I.A. Janbandhan is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively," he said.